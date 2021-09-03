LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is reporting 5,111 coronavirus cases and 24 new virus-related deaths.
Those figures released Friday all point to what Gov. Andy Beshear calls “a scary time” for unvaccinated Kentuckians.”
Some 2,365 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up 50 hospitalizations from Wednesday.
The numbers come a day after the Democratic governor announced that Kentucky has received 40 ventilators from the national stockpile to cope with the virus surge.
While the Bluegrass state continues to report high case numbers daily, Beshear has yet to announce when he will call lawmakers back for a special session to address the surge.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 13.17%, and nearly all counties are in the COVID-19 red zone, indicating high incidence rates across the commonwealth.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 592,489 known COVID-19 cases, including 7,845 deaths.
