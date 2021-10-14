FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,305 new COVID-19 cases across the state Thursday, as well as 52 virus-related deaths.
The cases reported Thursday include 594 children and teens age 18 and younger. The deaths included a Kentuckian who was just 38 years old, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 721,895 known COVID-19 cases, including 9,262 deaths.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results was 7.91% Thursday, down from Wednesday's rate of 8%.
Most counties in the state continue to report high or substantial incidence rates.
In the Local 6 area, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Lyon, Marshall and Trigg counties are in the red zone Thursday, which means they are facing high COVID-19 incidence rates. Ballard, Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken and Livingston counties are in the orange zone, which means they are facing substantial incidence rates.
Only one county across the entire state is in the yellow zone — Morgan County. The yellow zone indicates a moderate incidence rate. None of the state's 120 counties are in the green zone, which would indicate a low incidence rate.
Currently, 1,354 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 399 in intensive care units and 270 on ventilators.
As of Thursday, 2,751,985 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, which is an increase of 4,122 from Wednesday.
Public health officials and experts strongly recommend vaccination to prevent the virus' spread.
