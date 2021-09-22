FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,418 new COVID-19 cases and 52 additional virus-related deaths Wednesday.
In a video message about Wednesday, report, Gov. Andy Beshear said the deaths include several people in their 30s, including a 38-year-old from Johnson County, a 39-year-old from Kenton County and a 34-year-old from McCreary County.
"This is hitting people far younger than we ever saw previously in the pandemic," Beshear said, listing the above deaths, as well as multiple people in their 50s. "Remember, this virus will come for any of us. Please get vaccinated. It gives you the best protection out of anything out there to make sure that we don't lose you or your loved ones. Where a mask when you're out of the home but indoors in public. Do what it takes to protect one another."
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 11.66% Wednesday, down slightly from Tuesday's rate of 11.95%. Beshear said while that decrease is a good thing, the positivity rate is "still far too high."
The new cases reported Wednesday include 1,273 children and teens age 18 and under.
As of Wednesday, 2,257 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 651 in intensive care units and 453 on ventilators because they cannot breathe on their own.
The department for public health reports that intensive care unit occupancy has reached 90.5% Wednesday, and overall hospital inpatient bed capacity is at 71.1%.
To date, Kentucky has had 665,994 known COVID-19 cases, including 8,422 deaths.
So far, 2,664,165 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
