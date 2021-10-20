FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 52 coronavirus-related deaths across the commonwealth Wednesday. The lives lost included a person who was just 35 years old, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post about the day's COVID-19 report.
KDPH also reported 1,899 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 499 children and teens age 18 and younger.
The state's COVID-19 test positivity rate dipped below 7% Wednesday, coming in at 6.83%.
Kentucky's overall incidence rate remained in the red zone Wednesday, but it did drop to 28.57 average daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days, compared with Tuesday's rate of 30.25. Many counties in the Local 6 area are out of the red zone. As of Wednesday, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, McCracken, Graves, Livingston, Marshall and Calloway counties are in the orange zone. While that indicates lower incidence rates than in the red zone, being in the orange zone means they're still seeing substantial spread of the virus, and masks are still recommended to be worn in those communities by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Crittenden, Caldwell, Lyon and Trigg counties remain in the red zone.
Hickman County is in the yellow zone Wednesday, meaning it has a moderate incidence rate.
None of Kentucky's 120 counties are in the green zone, which would indicated low incidence rates.
To date, Kentucky has had 730,739 known COVID-19 cases, including 9,477 deaths.
Public health officials and experts strongly recommend vaccination to prevent the virus' spread. So far, 2,766,458 Kentuckians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Click here for more information on vaccine providers in the Local 6 area. To make a vaccine appointment from anywhere in the country, visit vaccines.gov.
Click here to view Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.
Click here for more information about the available COVID-19 vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.