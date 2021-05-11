FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had 758 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, and 23 additional virus-related deaths were reported.
All 23 of the deaths the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced Tuesday were reported to the state by health departments. None came from the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
To date, Kentucky has had 449,864 known cases of COVID-19, including 6,620 deaths.
Currently, 415 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 109 in intensive care units and 51 on ventilators.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.15% Tuesday, the KDPH says.
Gov. Andy Beshear says 1,882,396 people in Kentucky have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose so far. That puts the state 617,604 doses away from the governor's goal of at least partially vaccinating 2.5 million Kentuckians in order to completely lift capacity restrictions for most businesses.
As of Tuesday, Ballard and Christian counties are among the counties with the lowest vaccination rates in Kentucky. So far, 19% of Ballard County residents and 17% of Christian County residents have been vaccinated, according to the governor.
