FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had 796 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as well as 12 additional virus-related deaths, according to the state's health department.
Of the 12 deaths the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced Thursday, 10 were newly reported to the state by local health departments and two were uncovered through the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.12% as of Thursday.
Currently, 422 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 97 people in intensive care units and 45 people on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 443,408 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,497 deaths.
Kentucky's governor has said he will end the curfew for bars and restaurants and lift capacity limits and social distancing requirements for nearly all businesses and venues serving 1,000 people or fewer in one space once 2.5 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Thursday, 1,751,541 Kentuckians have gotten their first COVID-19 shot, meaning 748,459 people still need to be vaccinated to reach the governor's goal.
Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine near you? Click here for more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area.