FRANKFORT, KY— Nine new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Thursday.
The state announced 69 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but due to a backlog in the federal system used to keep track of the cases, Beshear said that this number does not indicate a decline in cases for the state. They will update the number in a release on Friday.
Three new cases were confirmed in Marshall County, and one new case was confirmed in Calloway and Trigg counties.
Overall, 493 people have died from the novel coronavirus in the state.
Kentucky has confirmed a total of 11,945 COVID-19 cases throughout the state. The state has tested 308,786 people for COVID-19. At least 3,379 people have recovered from the virus.