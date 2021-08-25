FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's rate of positive COVID-19 test results reached a new high Wednesday at 13.16%, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have again broken previous records. Additionally, the state saw a large number of new cases and a dramatic increase in virus-related deaths.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,849 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. In a social media post, Gov. Andy Beshear said that's the third highest one-day total since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 1,518 are teens and children age 18 and younger.
KDPH announced 65 additional virus-related deaths Wednesday. In a video message, Beshear said 57 of those deaths happened in August. The report is a marked increase from the 17 deaths reported on Monday and another 17 reported on Tuesday.
Currently, 2,074 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 — meaning the state has now reported record numbers for five days straight. That total includes 549 people in intensive care units, which is a decrease from Tuesday's report of 589.However, 338 Kentuckians remain on ventilators because of the illness.
"In addition, we had fewer people vaccinated during this report than we had come down with COVID," Beshear noted.
All 120 counties in Kentucky are in the COVID-19 red zone Wednesday, meaning every county in the state is experiencing high transmission of the virus.
Beshear warned that more lives will be lost because of the ongoing surge, but Kentuckians can do something to change the course the state is currently on: get vaccinated and mask up while transmission rates remain high.
"Folks, our hospitals are overrun. Now, we are seeing and will see significant death moving forward, but we can do something about it. You know there's a saying when you can do something to stop devastation and don't. That saying is about Nero fiddling while Rome burned. I'm sure there were some that would say it's Nero's individual liberty to just fiddle while everything burns down, but I think he had a responsibility to do something to protect the people around him," Beshear said. "So folks, get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Avoid large indoor gatherings. Protect yourself. Protect your family. Do what it takes."
To date, Kentucky has had 552,501 known COVID-19 cases, including 7,640 deaths.
So far, 2,481,654 Kentuckians are vaccinated against COVID-19, which is about 56% of the state's total population. In most west Kentucky counties in the Local 6 area, less than 40% of the population is vaccinated. Click here to view the state's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard to see the vaccination rate for your county. Click here for more information on vaccine providers in the Local 6 area, or visit vaccines.gov to make an appointment anywhere in the nation.