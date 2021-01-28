FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced the highest number of novel coronavirus-related deaths reported in one day in Kentucky.
Beshear announced 69 new virus-related deaths during a briefing on the pandemic Thursday afternoon. The governor said not all of those lives were lost within the past couple of weeks, because the state's process of verifying that a death is truly COVID-19 related can sometimes delay reporting to the public.
“Let's remember how dangerous it is, even if our cases are headed, our trends are headed in the right direction," Beshear said.
The governor reported 2,947 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and said the state's positivity rate now stands at 9.04%.
The governor also announced the creation of four new regional COVID-19 vaccination sites, which are set to open next week. Those sites will be by appointment only. They include two locations in Paducah: Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, as well as the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington and Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. The Kentucky Horse Park location is in partnership with Kroger.
MORE DETAILS: Beshear unveils four regional COVID-19 vaccination sites, including two in west Kentucky
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.