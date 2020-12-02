FRANKFORT, KY — For the second day in a row, Gov. Andy Beshear has reported a record number of novel coronavirus-related deaths in Kentucky.
The governor reported 37 new virus-related deaths Wednesday, surpassing the previous one-day high of 35 deaths, which was reported on Tuesday. Beshear noted that six of those individuals were under 60 years of age.
Beshear also reported 3,601 new cases of the potentially deadly illness Wednesday, following Tuesday's record-breaking report of 4,151 new cases. Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results climbed to 9.62% Wednesday — the highest rate reported since May.
The governor said the numbers of people hospitalized, in intensive care units and on ventilators because of COVID-19 are all down slightly Wednesday from the day before.
Currently, 1,768 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 427 in ICUs and 234 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 186,765 COVID-19 cases, including 1,980 deaths.