FRANKFORT, KY — As the omicron variant continues to cause a drastic COVID-19 surge in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 6,915 new cases Tuesday — a new record high.
The state's positivity rate came in at 21.74% Tuesday — surpassing a record of 20.72% set only the day before.
"Omicron is spreading like wildfire throughout Kentucky," Beshear said in a video message Tuesday. "Everybody needs to get vaccinated and boosted. And folks, you have got to be wearing a mask when you are in public places and indoors right now."
Beshear said people should take those steps "not because anybody's telling you, you have to, but to protect yourself and to try not to spread this to other people."
Tuesday's report from the Kentucky Department for Public Health included 21 additional virus-related deaths. The report also says 1,646 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 393 in intensive care units and 246 on ventilators. The state's incidence rate is currently 109.36 average daily cases per 100,000 population based on the past seven days. All but four of the state's 120 counties are in the red zone, which means masks are recommended while in public places, regardless of vaccination status.
"We are seeing a surge the likes of which this country and this world have not seen in our lifetimes," Beshear said. "And while we hope the data bears out that it is less severe in its effects than delta, if this many people continue to get omicron, it will fill up our hospitals and it will create challenges for others who need care. So we're asking you to do your part to make sure we don't lose another 21 people like we have on today's report."
The Washington Post reports that 103,000 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, reflecting a 27% increase over the past week.
According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, omicron caused 95.4% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States last week.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that the U.S. will double its order of Pfizer's new COVID-19 antiviral pills. The White House also said more details are forthcoming about a plan to let Americans request free COVID-19 test kids online.
