FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,162 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Saturday. It's the third day in a row that the the state has seen more than 2,000 cases, with 2,302 reported Friday and 2,318 reported Thursday.
The governor also reported 17 new virus-related deaths in a news release Saturday evening, as well as a test positivity rate of 7.17% — the highest rate the state has reported since May 5.
The deaths reported by the state Saturday include a 70-year-old man from Livingston County and an 85-year-old man from Graves County, as well as a 66-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Barren County; a 93-year-old woman from Knott County; a 76-year-old man from Breathitt County; an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman from Lee County; a 75-year-old man, a 63-year-old man, a 59-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 68-year-old man from Daviess County an 81-year-old woman and a 82-year-old man from Grayson County; a 76-year-old man from Warren County; and an 85-year-old man from Jessamine County.
Beshear said 1,129 people are currently hospitalized with the illness in Kentucky, including 289 in intensive care units and 149 on ventilators.
“Since March 6, when COVID-19 was first reported in Kentucky, we have not had this many new cases reported on a Saturday, and sadly we are also reporting 17 more deaths,” Beshear said in a statement. “As Kentuckians we need to come together right now. We need everyone wearing a mask, following the red zone recommendations and other guidance, like limiting travel and social distancing, so that we can stop this alarming escalation of cases.”
As of Thursday, 80 of Kentucky's 120 counties are in the red zone because COVID-19 incidence rates have reached critical levels.
The state of Kentucky has issued to following recommendations for counties in the COVID-19 red zone, which puts them at a critical level of transmission with 25 or more cases per 100,000 people:
- Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.
- Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.
- Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
- Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.
In a statement of his own, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said: “We have been witnessing an escalation in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, patients in the ICU and on ventilators statewide over the past few weeks and it is an alarming and deeply concerning situation. Now is a critical time for Kentuckians to work together to defeat this virus by following the recommendations meant to slow and limit new cases – socially distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene. We are all in this together, and we can only stop further spread of the virus by working together.”
To date, Kentucky has had 119,661 COVID-19 cases, including 1,561 virus-related deaths.