MARION, KY– House Representative Lynn Bechler, serving District 4 in Marion, Ky., has pre-filed a bill in the Kentucky State Assembly to negate Gov. Andy Beshear's recent mask mandate.
Bill Request 359 would provide that the license or certification of a child-care center not be refused or revoked for refusing to require facial coverings. The proposed bill would also prohibit requiring facial coverings on property owned, leased, or operated by public postsecondary education institution, including school buses.
Last week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a claim against the Governor's order with the state Supreme Court.
Bechler pre-filed the bill as all but six counties in the state are in the COVID red zone. On Monday, Lee County public schools canceled classes after several children and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.