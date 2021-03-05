PADUCAH — We're closing in on a year of following COVID-19 safety guidelines and lock downs. Kentucky's positivity rate is sitting at 4.25%, and case numbers have plummeted recently. The drop is leading to relaxed restrictions on businesses, including increased capacity for bars and restaurants.
Working through the pandemic has brought new challenges and hurdles to get over for restaurants. It's been a year of change, and adaptation for Strickland's Seafood.
"We've been adjusting since we've opened. To never working in that kitchen, never having any customers in here, and then the difference in the sanitation and the 6 feet, and all of that," Laura Strickland said.
They moved into their new space on 32nd Street in Paducah in March of 2020. Since then, they've only ever operated at limited capacity.
"To this day we don't know what it's like to be fully seated at the bar, at all the tables, and the patio," Laura said. "So, we're anxious to see what that's going to be like and how we adjust to that."
Being able to seat more customers means they could have some old faces back in the restaurant. It could also lead to hiring some more staff to help with the workload.
"My guys love to cook. I mean, they've been with me even since Whaler's Catch, so they love to cook. They're happy to be back, and I can't wait to see what they can do wide open," Shawn Strickland said.
While their new space is bigger than their old one, there are still some issues surrounding how many people they can fit in the restaurant, while following safety guidelines.
"This is what we've been since we opened, 33%, because the tables have to be 6 feet apart," Laura said. "So, we can go up to 90%, but until we can pull the tables closer together we can't pull more tables in the areas that we have available."
As we start to move into warmer months they plan on bringing in more servers to accommodate customers who sit outside.
Kentucky reported 920 additional COVID-19 cases, and 22 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. This brings the state's case total to 409,345, with 4,754 deaths. More than 48,000 people have recovered from the virus in the state.