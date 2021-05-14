PADUCAH — On June 11, Kentucky will lift all COVID-19 related capacity limits and its mask mandate, except in places where people are the most vulnerable to illness. Gov. Andy Beshear made that announcement Friday.
What does this mean for local businesses? They're now preparing for how they will implement this new guidance.
Tanmay Adya was getting work done at Etcera Coffee in Paducah Friday. He said he's looking forward to the day when he can go in without a mask.
"Yeah, I think it's exciting," Adya said. "You know, I think we've all kind of been waiting for this point where we can start to loosen up a little bit."
Adya won't be ditching masks too quickly. He said he'll still wear them in certain settings.
"I still want to be respectful to the employees and the workers, and just kind of make sure that if they don't know that I've been vaccinated, that they're still comfortable with me walking up and having a mask on — at least while I'm interacting with them," Adya said.
Etcera Coffee co-owner Levi McDuffee is still deciding if the business lift its mask requirement, even after the governor's announcement.
"We're democratically run, pretty much," McDuffee said. "So, it's always a conversation about what's best for us, what's best for our customers, what's best for our staff — just to make sure that everybody's safe."
Artisan Kitchen owner David Jones said he's looking forward to customers coming in without masks. He wants to get back to serving customers without restrictions.
"It definitely feels like maybe we're finally really turning the corner, so that's definitely a good feeling," Jones said.
Jones won't ask customers for their vaccination card to prove their status. Customers who choose not to wear a mask will do so at their own discretion.
Adya thinks it's a good call to wait till June before mask restrictions are lifted. He'll be ready when it's time.
Before the restrictions are completely lifted, capacity limits for businesses serving 1,000 people or less will be raised to 75% on May 28. The curfew for bars and restaurants will end that day as well.
