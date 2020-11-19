PADUCAH — Kentucky restaurants are preparing to close indoor dining Friday, after Governor Beshear announced new COVID-19 restrictions this week.
The dining area at Backwoods Barbecue will stay empty for the next 3 weeks. Operations Manager Nikki Holdman is still processing the new restrictions.
"Not a good feeling," Holdman said. "Anxious, scared, overwhelmed."
Holdman said they will continue with carryout and delivery. Not having dine-in service is not only hurting the business' profits, but she's also concerned for her employees.
"As a small business, we are all family," Holdman said. "We treat everyone like family around here. And we've become a family. And you don't want any of your employees hours to be cut and their families to be affected because of you having to cut their hours."
Jamie Wilson is a regular customer. Wilson said he'll miss the atmosphere of dine-in services. He said he plans to help out any way he can.
"I'm a firm believer in supporting local businesses," Wilson said. "So you know, it's not their fault. They need to do what's required to do. But, yeah, definitely, and I recommend everyone support them."
Holdman is looking forward to the day when she can interact with customers dining in again.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $40 million fund to help locally owned restaurants and bars impacted by the restrictions. The aid provided will not be a loan. Those who qualify are to receive $10,000, and a maximum of $20,000 is available for qualifying businesses that have multiple locations. Publicly traded companies and businesses that make half of their money through drive-thru services are not eligible.