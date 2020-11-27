FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Thanksgiving Day, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Friday.
Thursday, 3,870 new cases were reported across the commonwealth, as well as 32 virus-related deaths. Friday, 1,747 new cases were reported, as well as four deaths.
As of Friday, Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 8.85%.
Beshear says 1,714 people are hospitalized with the illness as of Friday, including 390 in intensive care units and 216 on ventilators.
The governor is asking families to avoid busy shopping areas as the holiday shopping season kicks off, to prevent further escalation of coronavirus cases.
"These new case reports are truly alarming. Please be careful when you’re shopping and consider safer options, like purchasing gifts online for delivery or curbside pick-up," Beshear said. "Wash your hands, stay 6 feet apart from other shoppers and wear a mask at all times. Now is the time we need everyone to buckle down, stay strong and stop this surge in cases."
To date, Kentucky has had 171,755 COVID-19 cases, including 1,714 related deaths.
As of Friday, all but five of the state's 120 counties are in the red zone because COVID-19 is spreading at a critical rate. The five remaining counties — Breckinridge, Meade, Cumberland, Nicholas and Menifee — are in the orange zone, meaning that the virus is spreading at an accelerated rate.