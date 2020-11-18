FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky schools are to close to in-person instruction starting Nov. 23, as the state continues to face a COVID-19 surge. The governor also unveiled new COVID-19 restrictions for bars and restaurants, as well as restrictions on private gatherings, gyms and venues that host events such as weddings.
Unveiling the changes during a briefing Wednesday afternoon, Beshear said the new restriction for schools applies to both public and private institutions. Middle and high schools are to continue remote instruction until Jan. 4, and elementary schools can reopen on Dec. 7 if their county is not in the COVID-19 red zone and if the school follows all Healthy at School guidance.
The Kentucky High School Athletics Association has also decided to postpone winter sports until Jan. 4. The KHSAA board voted to move to that start date for basketball, swimming and diving, wrestling, competitive cheer and dance.
Board votes to adjust the first playing date for basketball in 2020-2021 to January 4, with desired state tournament dates for weeks of March 15 and March 22 and direct staff to enter into venue negotiations for final confirmation at a December meeting.— KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) November 18, 2020
Board approves motion for swimming & diving, wrestling, competitive cheer and dance to mirror basketball with a Jan. 4 start date.— KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) November 18, 2020
The governor called the new restrictions on schools and some businesses "surgical and targeted" steps designed to curb the spread of the virus.
Beshear announced 2,753 new cases across the commonwealth Wednesday, as well as 15 deaths. Beshear said the deaths reported Wednesday include a 15-year-old girl from Ballard County, who the governor said had some significant preexisting conditions. She was "a beloved member of her community where COVID was a factor in what took her from that community," Beshear said. The governor said his office has reached out to the girl's family, and "we hope to remember her when they deem that it’s appropriate"
The state’s positivity rate now stands at 9.13%. As of Wednesday, 1,553 people are hospitalized with the illness in Kentucky, including 359 in intensive care units and 176 on ventilators.
Regarding the new restrictions in place for businesses, Beshear said Kentucky said he will not implement a shutdown of Kentucky's economy. Instead, he said the state is taking targeted steps designed to slow the virus.
Beshear announced attendance limits for theaters, event spaces and venues, such as those that host weddings and funerals. Those businesses are to limit participants to 25 per room from Nov. 20 through Dec. 13. The governor said this restriction does not apply to church services.
The governor also said restaurants and bars are to close their indoor dinning rooms from Nov. 20 to Dec. 13. "This is a tough but an important step," Beshear said. "But I realize it's also a painful one."
Beshear announced a $40 million relief fund to help restaurants and bars affected by that restriction. Qualifying businesses will get $10,000. The maximum amount to be awarded is $20,000 for businesses with multiple locations. The governor’s chief of staff said businesses that get 50% of profits from drive-thrus aren’t eligible, and neither are restaurants and bars owned by publicly traded companies. Eligible businesses must certify that they will be in compliance with the state’s regulations to receive the funding, and they must remain in compliance.
Also from Nov. 20 to Dec. 13, governor announced new restrictions for gyms, fitness centers and pools. In those businesses, patrons must maintain 6 feet of social distance, and they must restrict their facilities to 33% occupancy. Group classes will be prohibited, and masks will be required.
Additionally, Beshear announced a new limitation for private gatherings, such as parties in homes. The governor said Kentuckians are to limit their household gatherings to people who live in their household, plus people from one other household — and gatherings are not to exceed eight people. Beshear said those gatherings should be limited to immediate family members, not extended family members.