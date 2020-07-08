FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky reported more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and Gov. Andy Beshear plans to announce new mandatory requirements to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health's case summary for Wednesday shows 402 new cases were reported Wednesday. That brings the state's case total to 17,919. It's the second highest one-day total since May 5, when the state reported 625 new COVID-19 cases.
Six new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of lives lost to date to 608.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Beshear said he blans to announce new requirements on Thursday to mitigate the virus' spread.
"The rising case numbers are cause for concern, so tomorrow we’re going to announce some new requirements that are going to be mandatory. Given what we are seeing across the country with exploding numbers in certain places, my commitment is to make sure that doesn’t happen here, but I can’t do it alone," Beshear said. The governor is scheduled to hold a live briefing at 3 p.m. Central Time on Thursday.
According to the summary, 453 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in Kentucky hospitals, including 111 in intensive care units.
To date, the state says 4,912 people have recovered from the illness in Kentucky.