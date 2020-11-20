FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported another day of record-breaking COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, reporting a new one-day high.
Reporting 3,825 new cases Friday, Beshear in a statement said "This is exponential growth. It is shattering records over and over until we stop it. That’s why we are taking action – we have to."
The governor said that's why new restrictions announced Wednesday are going into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. Those restrictions impact bars and restaurants, indoor fitness and recreation facilities, theaters and event venues, professional services, schools and social gatherings.
"We’ve got new restrictions in place to help us slow down this speeding train and prevent avoidable death. Remember, your decisions are going to be what determines how many people live or die. Do your part," Beshear said.
The governor also reported 20 new deaths Friday, including a 74-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man from Boone County; a 54-year-old man from Boyd County; an 88-year-old woman from Campbell County; two 85-year-old men from Fayette County; two women, ages 74 and 90, and an 82-year-old man from Hardin County; four women, ages 69, 86, 87 and 91, and two men, ages 80 and 92, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Johnson County; a 93-year-old woman from Marshall County; a 93-year-old man from Nelson County; a 71-year-old man from Pike County; and a 72-year-old woman from Washington County.
As of Friday, Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 9.15%, and all but seven of the state's 120 counties are in the virus red zone.
In a news release outlining the latest numbers, Beshear said 1,544 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 366 in intensive care units and 188 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 152,206 cases, including 1,762 deaths. The Kentucky Department for Public Health has recorded 25,728 recovered cases so far.