FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported the largest number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in one day Thursday.
Reporting 54 virus-related deaths, Beshear said Thursday represents "by far" the largest number of people lost in Kentucky in one day because of the pandemic, calling it "one of the hardest" days since early on in the outbreak.
"These are 54 families that need our help and our compassion and our green lights," Beshear said during a briefing on the virus, reminding that the green lights the governor has encouraged Kentuckians to light represent compassion for those who've lost their lives and the loved ones mourning them.
"They also need us to do better to follow the rules, to follow the protections, because if you don’t know someone whose been lost to COVID, someone close to you hasn’t been lost to COVID, or someone close to someone you know, then you're not listening, because it has happened all over Kentucky," Beshear said. "Far, far too much loss."
Beshear said reports of increased deaths follow large increases in cases like the state has experienced earlier this fall. That spike in cases led the governor to enact an executive order in November that imposed additional limits on restaurants, bars and some other businesses that were in effect until Monday of this week. The governor also issued an executive order that remains in effect until Jan. 4 prohibiting schools from having in-person instruction.
Beshear reported 3,349 new COVID-19 cases Monday. "That is a lot, but it is still less than last week," Beshear said. The governor said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results remains fairly flat Thursday at 8.45%, down slightly from the 8.57% reported Wednesday and 8.53% reported Tuesday.
The governor said in a news release Wednesday that the state appears to be seeing a continued decline in cases since those executive orders were enacted, but Kentuckians must continue to be vigilant as the state and the nation continue to await widespread distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
Beshear on Thursday announced that Kentucky has received confirmation of a second allocation of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Kentucky received a first allocation of the vaccine from Pfizer this week, which included 38,025 doses. About 25,350 of those doses are being administered to residents and staff at long-term care facilities such as nursing homes. The remaining 12,675 doses have gone to 11 hospitals across the commonwealth, including Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Beshear said Thursday that the state has received confirmation that the second round from Pfizer will arrive the week of Dec. 20-26. That allocation includes 27,300 doses, which the governor said is fewer than anticipated. He said most of those doses will go to long-term care facilities. Beshear said this is not the shipment of boosters for the first round of vaccines, but is a completely separate allocation to vaccinate more individuals.
The governor has previously announced that the state will get two allocations from Moderna, which a Food and Drug Administration panel voted to support Thursday afternoon, paving the way for the FDA to grant it emergency use authorization.
The first Moderna allocation will include 76,700 doses, and is expected to arrive the same week as the second Pfizer allocation. The second Moderna allocation is set to arrive the week of Dec. 27-31, and will include 33,800 doses.
Beshear said Kentuckians can expect that into the first couple of weeks of January, vaccines will continue to be distributed only to the "most at need populations," such as long-term care facilities and frontline health care workers.
The governor asked Kentucky residents to be patient as they await wider distribution of those vaccines.
Beshear also announced a new hotline Kentuckians can call if they have questions about the vaccine.
That 24-hour hotline is 800-722-5725. Speaking during Beshear's briefing, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said callers will not be able to make appointments for vaccination or request to be vaccinated through this hotline. Stack said the people manning that hotline will, however, be able to answer the public's questions about the vaccine itself, such as how it works and its safety.
To date, Kentucky has had 234,021 total COVID-19 cases, including 2,316 related deaths.
The governor said as of Thursday, 1,817 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 431 people in intensive care units and 254 on ventilators.