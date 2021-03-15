GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Restrictions are loosening for Kentucky nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. But what about senior centers?
There is no official state guidance on when they can reopen yet.
The dining hall at The Mayfield-Graves County Senior Center has been empty for a year. Meals are still going out through delivery and pickup. For Paula Henderson, eating at home without her friends is lonely.
"Coming down here and seeing what everyone is doing — everybody's laughing, somebody's got a silly joke or somebody's got a story — you know, it just brightens your whole day up," Henderson said. "And you know, when you can't do that you really miss it."
Mayfield-Graves County Senior Center Director Charlotte Rodgers said the center gets tons of calls from seniors asking when they can visit the center again. But that's a question she can't answer just yet, because she hasn't gotten any guidance from the state.
"Haven't heard anything official at all," Rodgers said. "So, once we hear, we still have things we have to get done to get ready to open again. But we haven't had a word yet, so we're just kind of in limbo right now."
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who visited Paducah and Graves County on Monday, said the state is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when senior centers can reopen. She said, with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, it's possible that they could reopen by the end of spring or the beginning of summer.
"We're almost there," Coleman said. "And I think the most important thing is, I think the phrase is 'Don't spike the ball at the 10-yard line,' right? We've got to make sure that we get through, and make sure that everyone is vaccinated and safe. And then we can return to what we call normal."
Henderson is looking forward to the day she can sit down with her friends at the senior center again.
Local 6 reached out to senior centers in other counties in our region. No reopening date has been set for them.