FRANKFORT, KY — Virginia Moore's face has become a familiar one for families across Kentucky during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sign language interpreter has been a near-constant presence during Gov. Andy Beshear's briefings about the virus — gaining national attention for capturing the spirit of Beshear's remarks, not just his words, and becoming immortalized as a bobblehead in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
But Moore, who has been absent from the governor's briefings for about a week, dropped in on Thursday's briefing — not in person, but through a video — to share with Kentuckians a "deeply personal" announcement. Moore said she has been diagnosed with uterine cancer.
"I have recently been diagnosed as having urine cancer, but it is stage 1, so I did catch it early. I am going to be going to a hysterectomy, and then we probably will not have any need for follow up, so actually this is a good thing." Moore said. "But it reminds me to tell you all you need to take care of yourself."
Moore noted that Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack has encouraged people to take care of their general health as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. "We needed to go to the doctor, and follow up and take care of our own health. And I did put off some things, And I'm here to say to you all: you don't need to," Moore said.
The American Sign Language interpreter especially reminded women to take the steps necessary to monitor their health to check for uterine and breast cancers.
"This month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Ladies, please go have a mammogram. Please go have a Pap smear. Please take care of yourself," Moore said.
Additionally, Moore took the time to ask Kentuckians to wear their masks while in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to protect those who are vulnerable to more serious illness if they catch the virus.
"I am now one of the vulnerable ones. I've always worn a mask for you, and I'm going to ask that you wear a mask for me," she said. "My heart is team Kentucky, and I will be back. So, I will see you all soon."
Beshear said he looks forward to Moore's return, and that he appreciates sign language interpreter Rachel Morgan, who has been doing "an amazing job" providing ASL interpretation in Virginia's absence.
"To Virginia, we miss you. We love you. We know that you will be back soon, and today I wear my mask for you," Beshear said. "And I think all across Kentucky you're gonna’ feel the love that so many have and the support. We so appreciate you and everything that, in many ways, you started, I feel, across the country, and making sure that everyone can get the news that they need that everybody counts during this pandemic, and after."