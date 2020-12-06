FRANKFORT, KY — Reporting 2,567 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Kentucky surpassed 200,000 total COVID-19 cases since testing began.
The milestone came exactly nine months after Kentucky's first reported case of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear noted in a news release Sunday afternoon.
"These are difficult numbers, having passed 200,000 cases and earlier this week passing 2,000 deaths. And now this is our highest week to date," Beshear said in a statement.
The governor also reported 10 new virus related deaths, including a 68-year-old woman from Barren County; two men, ages 64 and 74, from Fayette County; two women, ages 69 and 71, from Jefferson County; a 65-year-old woman from Jessamine County; an 84-year-old man from Laurel County; an 81-year-old man from Lewis County; a 68-year-old man from Mason County; and a 72-year-old man from Washington County.
To date, Kentucky has had 200,632 COVID-19 cases, including 2,072 deaths.
As of Sunday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 9.75%, and 1,673 people are hospitalized with the illness — including 401 people in intensive care units and 214 on ventilators.
In his statement, Beshear emphasized what he called "some potentially good news."
"While this is our highest week ever, the rate of growth does appear to be slowing. In other words, our increase from the last couple of weeks is less than what we have been seeing. Certainly, our hope is that we are slowing down this train and are moving at least to a new plateau," Beshear said. "We'll have to watch in the coming week if we do have that Thanksgiving surge or if the majority of our families kept it small this year. So, even on a tough day, possibly some good news. That should make all of us want to work that much harder knowing that we can impact this thing, that it is within our control and that a vaccine — two vaccines — are just around the corner."
The Food and Drug Administration has set a meeting with its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Dec. 10 to consider emergency authorization for one vaccine created by multinational pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech, followed by another meeting on Dec. 17 to discuss a vaccine created by Massachusetts-based biotechnology company Moderna.
Kentucky is set to receive about 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid-December, most of which will go to staff and residents of long-term care facilities. The remaining 12,675 doses will be divided among 11 hospitals in the state — including Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
While the vaccines are a major reason for optimism, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack warned Kentuckians to remain on their guard about the virus in the coming weeks.
"The imminent distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming weeks should help put this pandemic in the past, but the coming weeks remain critical and come with sacrifices," Stack said in a statement. "We must make good decisions every day and protect fellow Kentuckians by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if we are sick. Doing so will save lives. It won’t be easy, but Team Kentucky is strong and supportive. We look out for each other, take care of those in need, and will get through this together."