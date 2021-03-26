FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 646 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Friday, as well as 38 coronavirus-related deaths.
Of the deaths reported Friday, 27 were reported to the state by health departments, and 11 were uncovered via the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Friday's report brings the number of known Kentucky lives lost in the pandemic to 6,008, out of 424,055 total cases.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results now stands at 2.8%.
Currently, 383 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 88 in intensive care units and 46 on ventilators.
In a news release providing the day's COVID-19 report, Beshear again encouraged eligible Kentucky residents to make appointments to be vaccinated against the potentially deadly illness.
The state will expand eligibility to phase 2 of its vaccine plan on Monday, which includes everyone ages 40 and older. All essential workers are eligible for the vaccine, as are all Kentuckians ages 16 and up who have medical or behavioral health conditions the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says do or many place them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
“More than one in three Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far, which is a huge milestone,” Beshear said in a statement. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, see where you can sign up. If you’ve got a family member or friend who wants their shot of hope, help them get registered and call our vaccine hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), if you need help. Together, we can defeat COVID-19 this year, but we have to keep up our momentum.”
