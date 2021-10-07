This Jan. 22, 2021 photo shows Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear placing flags outside the state Capitol in honor of the lives lost to COVID-19. At the time, 3,301 flags were placed at the capitol, which reflected the lives lost as of Jan. 21. As of Oct. 7, 2021, more than 9,000 Kentuckians have died because of the illness.