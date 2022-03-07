FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health will begin updating the state's COVID-19 data on a weekly basis, instead of a daily basis, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced Monday.
Speaking during Gov. Andy Beshear's weakly live briefing on the pandemic, Stack said the move to weekly reports is in line with what health officials in other states have been doing, and is "clearly the prevailing trend nationwide."
"Daily data reporting no longer impacts the decision making or really meaningfully informs how the public could otherwise change their interventions or personal choices," Stack said.
The state's COVID-19 website will continue to maintain information about the pandemic, COVID-19 vaccination, monoclonal antibody treatments, antiviral medications and public health guidance.
The state has also shifted to using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's community COVID-19 levels to help Kentuckians decide which precautions they need to take based on prevalence of COVID-19 in their counties, in place of the incidence rate map.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health published both maps on Monday.
The CDC is using three metrics to determine community levels over a seven-day period: new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population, the percentage of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and the number of new cases in each county. Kentucky's community levels map shows that, as of March 4, eight Kentucky counties are in the green zone indicating low levels of COVID-19. That includes Fulton and Calloway counties in the Local 6 area.
Forty-seven counties are in the yellow zone, indicating a medium COVID-19 community level. In the Local 6 area, that includes Ballard, Hickman, McCracken, Marshall, Caldwell and Trigg counties.
That means 65 counties remain at a high community level.
Looking at the incidence rate map, only one county is in the green zone — Robertson County in northeastern Kentucky. About a quarter of Kentucky's 120 counties are still in the red zone according to the incidence rate map, including Crittenden County in the Local 6 area. That map shows 55 counties in the orange zone indicating substantial COVID-19 incidence rates, including the Local 6 counties of McCracken, Livingston and Lyon.
The map shows 33 counties in the yellow zone, indicating moderate incidence rates. That includes Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Trigg and Caldwell counties in the Local 6 area.
Both maps show marked improvement from just a couple of weeks prior, when most counties were in the red zone.
Gov. Andy Beshear said 12,010 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky last week, and the average test positivity rate came in at 6.04%. That's a decrease from the previous week, when 13,305 new cases were reported and the average positivity rate was 9.01%.
“We’re seeing a steady decline in COVID-19 numbers,” said Gov. Beshear. “Some might worry that our cases are plateauing, but two weeks ago, we had President’s Day, so we believe that some of the cases that otherwise would have been in two weeks ago, ended up coming in last week. Our hope is that next week we will see an even larger decline.”
The governor noted that hospitalizations are continuing to decline as well. "I think the last seven days we've declined by 20-plus percent in hospitalizations due to COVID," Beshear said. "We are now just below the plateau we hit between delta and omicron and continuing to decline." He said the same trend is being seen in ICUs, and ventilator use for COVID-19 is declining as well.
Currently, 652 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 148 in intensive care units and 88 on ventilators.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 1,288,706 known COVID-19 cases, including 14,097 deaths. Those lives lost include 275 deaths reported last week, and 196 reported the week before that.