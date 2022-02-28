FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's governor and state public health director announced new COVID-19 guidance and metrics, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance and metrics on Friday.
Announcing new guidance during a COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said state government offices will transition to a mask-optional policy for employees and visitors starting Tuesday. There are some exceptions however. Beshear said folks working in congregate care settings will need to continue wearing masks. That includes places like Veteran's Affairs nursing homes, Department of Corrections institutions, psychiatric hospitals under the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and immediate care facilities agencies providing food, beverages, housekeeping and other services in congregate settings.
Beshear thanked state employees for continuing to wear masks for so long.
“Thanks to your willingness to do this, we didn’t have one major omicron outbreak that required us to stop providing a service during any period of time during the most contagious virus we’ve seen in my lifetime. We were able to serve the public every single day based on so many of you as state employees getting vaccinated, but also being willing to take that extra step to protect our workforce," Beshear said.
Beshear asked state employees to be thoughtful about their personal health and safety when considering whether to continue to mask up, saying those who wish to continue wearing masks should do so. He also encouraged them to support one another, and asked those who choose not to mask up to be respectful of those who do.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Kentucky's COVID-19 metrics continue to move in the right direction. He said the situation is now very different than it was at the beginning of the pandemic, because of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, test and treatments.
Stack boiled down the CDC's and Kentucky's new COVID-19 guidance to a few points:
- Get vaccinated.
- Keep up to date with booster doses.
- Stay home when sick or after testing positive for COVID-19.
- Consider wearing masks in certain situations, including after exposure to COVID-19 and while spending time with people at high-risk of serious illness.
- Follow relevant state and local guidance issued moving forward.
When it comes to staying home while sick, Stack emphasized that people should stay home even if they are sick with an illness that isn't COVID-19.
Stack announced that Kentucky will change the tools it uses to measure COVID-19 and to create guidance.
In 2020, the CDC used the number of new cases reported in a community and its test positivity rate to estimate disease transmission, Stack explained. "We've come a very long way in these past two years. They've been able to take the last 18-24 months' worth of data and model that data and look at which of the metrics we can readily track across the entire nation can best predict when a society or individuals are going to be at elevated risk either to themselves or for health system collapsed as a society," Stack said.
He said the CDC is now using three new measures to determine COVID-19 levels, all taken over a seven-day period. Those include new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population, the percentage of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and the number of new cases in each county.
RELATED: New CDC COVID-19 metrics drop strong mask recommendations for most of the country
Using those metrics, the CDC now has an interactive map on its website where people can check community levels in their county. The map is color coded with orange indicating high levels, yellow indicating medium levels and green indicating low levels. As of Feb. 24, the map shows most Kentucky counties in the orange level. In the Local 6 area, only Fulton County and Calloway County are in the yellow level.
CDC MAP: U.S. COVID-19 Community Levels by County
"You're going to see that change quickly this week with the new update and then next week even further as our numbers continue to decline," Stack said.
Stack said the CDC will make that data available to the state of Kentucky, and the state will use it to create a new map that will replace the incidence rate map currently used on the state website. Kentucky's map will be color coded similarly to the way the incidence rate maps have been, with red indicating high levels, yellow indicating medium levels and green indicating low levels.
Stack presented the new guidance the state is issuing for each level. The image below shows the recommendations for each level regarding vaccinations, masks, quarantine and isolation, social distancing and advice for high-risk individuals.
The public health commissioner also announced new guidance for schools based on the new color-coded levels.
At a low COVID-19 community level, schools are advised to follow baseline prevention strategies including:
- Staying up to date with vaccinations.
- Staying home when sick.
- A five-day isolation period followed by five-days of masking for those who test positive for COVID-19.
- Targeted mask use after exposures at school.
- Promoting on-site testing programs for those who are sick or who have been exposed to the virus.
- Using Test to Stay programs with modified quarantines after community exposure.
At a medium community level, schools are advised to do all of the above, plus consider universal masking, and use cohort classrooms that limit mixing among students where possible.
At a high community level, schools are advised to do all of the above, and employ universal masking for all students and staff indoors and on buses, limit large gatherings and activities and encourage at least three feet of physical distancing.
Stack noted that Kentucky schools will adjust to the CDC's new guidance regarding masks on school buses. That means masks won't be required on all buses anymore.
RELATED: Local schools end mask requirement on buses
Both Beshear and Stack said that Kentuckians must learn to live with COVID-19 moving forward.
“We’ve come a long way as we’re finishing up the second year of this pandemic. COVID-19 is not going away. We’re going to have to live with it, and learn to live with it, and coexist with it — but we can do that. We now have abundant testing, we have vaccinations and boosters that can prevent the worst harms of the disease, we have treatments for people who get sick nonetheless and we also have access to good data and better ways that we can recommend guidance," Stack said. "I want to thank you for pulling together and supporting each other. It’s been a long two years, but we are at a much better place."