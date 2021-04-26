FRANKFORT, KY — Starting Tuesday, Kentuckians will not be required to wear masks at outdoor events with 1,000 people or less in attendance, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during a briefing Monday afternoon.
That means Kentuckians can attend events such as backyard cookouts, community swimming pools and outdoor weddings without wearing masks.
Beshear said masks will still be required in indoor settings and at events with more than 1,000 people in attendance.
The governor said the change comes as more Kentuckians are getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. He said those who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing masks if they attend small outdoor gatherings and to get vaccinated.
Beshear has set a Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge, in which capacity restrictions will be lifted for most businesses and venues serving 1,000 or fewer people once 2.5 million Kentuckians have gotten at least their first vaccine dose. The governor said as of Monday the state is 733,654 vaccinations away from meeting that goal.
The governor reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Monday, as well as 11 additional deaths. Those deaths include four newly reported to the state by health departments and seven uncovered through the state's audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Monday's cases include five long-term care residents and nine long-term care staff members. Three of the deaths reported were connected to long-term care, with two uncovered by the audit and one newly reported by a health department.
Beshear said 414 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 108 in intensive care units and 47 on ventilators.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.15% Monday.
To date, the state has had 441,166 known COVID-19 cases and 6,459 deaths.
Looking to get vaccinated in the Local 6 area? Check out our COVID-19 vaccine guide for more information on local provider locations.