FRANKFORT, KY — On June 11, Kentucky will lift all COVID-19-related capacity limits on businesses, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday. The state's mask mandate will be lifted that day as well.
The governor made the announcement during a briefing Friday morning. Beshear said the effectiveness and availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the recent age expansion for the Pfizer vaccine to include kids 12 and older means the state should be able to safely lift restrictions.
Beshear had set a goal of vaccinating 2.5 million Kentuckians before lifting capacity restrictions for most businesses, but so far only about 1.9 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated. Beshear said Kentucky has enough vaccine doses that everyone who is eligible should be able to get a dose before June 11.
The governor said that COVID-19 cases declined 18% over March and April, after many Kentucky residents were vaccinated. The governor said hospitalizations declined 19% and deaths declined 48%.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance on mask wearing among vaccinated people. The CDC now says people who are two weeks past their final vaccine dose can stop wearing masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. Shortly after that announcement, Beshear said Kentucky would immediately comply with that guidance.
Friday, Beshear said Kentucky will end its mask mandate for all Kentuckians on June 11, except in places where people are the most vulnerable to the illness.