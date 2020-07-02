FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's COVID-19 case total has surpassed 16,000 after the governor's office reported 239 new cases Thursday.
In a news release, Gov. Andy Beshear warns Kentuckians that "we can't become complacent," as the state's case total reached 16,079. Of that number, the state reports that 4,726 people have recovered.
Nine more Kentuckians have died after testing positive for the virus, the news release says, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths to 581. The deaths reported Thursday include a 62-year-old man and a 65-year-old man from Allen County; a 67-year-old man from Carroll County; an 81-year-old man from Gallatin County; an 84-year-old woman from Grayson County; an 81-year-old woman from Logan County; an 86-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from Shelby County; and a 90-year-old woman from Warren County.
Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the governor is asking Kentuckians to do what they can to avoid spreading the virus.
“Especially on a holiday weekend, where lots of families and friends may be getting together, we have to keep in mind the things that will protect us: washing hands, staying outside as much as possible, six feet away from people outside of your household, and wearing masks if you have to be inside or closer to each other," Beshear says in the news release.
Beshear also says, while Kentucky has done well in its efforts to flatten the curve, "all of that is on the line as case numbers rise across the country."
"Inevitably, some infected people from other states may visit Kentucky, and that could start a major outbreak if we let our guard down. We simply can’t do that, yet," Beshear says.