FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 294 new cases of COVID-19 across Kentucky on Monday, a number the governor noted is 102 fewer than the number of cases reported on the previous Monday.
Beshear noted that last week was the 10th in a row with declining case numbers for the state, and the state's positivity rate and number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop as well.
As of Monday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 2.93%. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 434 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 95 people in intensive care units and 63 on ventilators.
Beshear said 11 additional virus-related deaths were reported Monday to the state by local health departments. The governor said all those deaths occurred before March, but are newly reported to the state.
From the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as a cause, which is not connected to health department reporting, Beshear said 50 additional deaths were confirmed.
Those deaths bring the number of known Kentucky lives lost in the pandemic to 5,799.
To date, Kentucky has had 421,121 known COVID-19 cases.
Beshear said 1,186,538 unique individuals have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kentucky so far, out of 1,231,965 total first-dose allocations.
The governor said the state will now combine vaccination numbers from the state's program, the federal pharmacy partner program and the qualified community health center program. That changes the state's calculation of the percent of doses received that have been used so far. On Friday, the state reported a seven-day percent utilization total of 97.3%. The merging of that data means that figure is 93.7% as of Monday.
Beshear reminded Kentuckians that the state has opened vaccine eligibility in phase 1C to all Kentuckians ages 50 and up. Phase 1C also includes essential workers and anyone age 16 or older with medical conditions that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says are or may be at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19. The state has previously said this category includes individuals with Down syndrome. Last week, Beshear was asked if other intellectual disabilities are also included in phase 1C. On Monday, Beshear said that phase does now include all people with intellectual disabilities and behavioral health conditions.
Last week, Beshear said Kentucky will open eligibility to all individuals ages 16 or older by April 12. That means vaccination will open to phases 2 — anyone age 40 or older — and 3 — anyone 16 or older — at the same time. So far, the only FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine available
The governor encouraged everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated to do so, and again asked all Kentuckians to continue wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing until herd immunity is achieved. Beshear said these steps are especially important as the state eases restrictions on nursing home visits. The state offered the COVID-19 vaccine to all nursing home and assisted living facility residents and staff during phase 1A of its vaccine plan. Beshear has said vaccination has made a significant impact on new cases and deaths in those facilities.
On Monday, Beshear said just two new long-term care resident cases were reported, along with five new staff cases. The governor reported one additional death connected to long-term care. He said cases in those facilities are at "the lowest level I can remember them," but that Kentuckians need only look at the total cases and deaths in those facilities over the course of the pandemic to "look at the damage it can do," if preventative measures are not taken.
In total, 16949 resident cases have been reported, as well as 12644 staff cases. The number of Kentuckians connected to long-term care who died because of COVID-19 now stands at 2,277.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine locations in the Local 6 area, visit our COVID-19 vaccine guide.