FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results declined again Wednesday, coming in at 7.5%, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
In a news release, the governor also reported 1,914 new cases on Wednesday, along with 49 additional deaths.
"We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator," Beshear said in a statement. "We have come so far in our fight against this virus — now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line."
As of Wednesday, 1,191 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 336 in intensive care units and 169 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 383,032 COVID-19 cases, including 4,175 deaths.
On Tuesday, Beshear announced that the severe weather forecast led the state to close the Kroger regional vaccine sites in Lexington, Bowling Green and Covington for Thursday. Beshear said the appointments made at those sites for Thursday will be rescheduled. Click here for more details.
The inclement weather forecast also meant a change of plans for vaccine sites in west Kentucky. Click here for more details on those COVID-19 vaccine clinic postponements.
On Wednesday, Beshear said all Kentuckians are encouraged to monitor their local media for information on weather conditions. Beshear said the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency activated its emergency operations center at Level 4 operations at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Beshear said state emergency management personnel are monitoring the weather system with support partners for transportation and law enforcement agencies, as well as power companies and other utilities.
“We ask Kentuckians to be cautious of roadway conditions that will be hazardous in some areas. Please stay off roadways unless necessary,” Gov. Beshear said.
Slick road conditions caused multiple vehicle crashes in west Kentucky on Wednesday morning.
Click here for more information on the Weather Authority Alert in the Local 6 area.