FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results dipped below 11% Friday. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday's rate of 10.8% is the lowest the state has seen since Jan. 2.
"Folks, there’s a pretty simple reason why I think our cases are declining, and that’s that I see you all doing the hard work," Beshear said in a video message posted to social media Friday afternoon. "I see people wearing masks now more than ever and engaging in social distancing when they can. Keep it up. We are going to beat this virus in 2021. We’ve just got to protect everyone until we get there."
Beshear reported 2,756 new COVID-19 cases, which he noted is the lowest number reported on a Friday in the past four weeks.
Earlier Friday, Beshear attended a memorial on the state Capitol grounds where 3,301 American flags were placed in honor of the 3,301 Kentucky lives lost because of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. When Beshear provided his update Friday evening, that number had risen to 3,337 after 36 new deaths were reported by the state.
"It was a day of of grief and mourning as we recognize today the over 3,100 Kentuckians that we have lost a COVID-19 by placing an American flag for each and everyone of them on the Capitol grounds," Beshear said.
Regarding the deaths reported Friday, Beshear said "Remember, deaths trail cases by, typically, even up to a month, so we are still seeing the the loss associated with that exponential growth that we believe we've stopped." The state recently saw a spike in cases the drove the positivity rate above 12%. The week of Jan. 4 alone saw 26,799 new cases — the highest number of cases ever reported in one week in Kentucky. Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack have said that recent spike was likely attributable at least in part to holiday travel and gatherings.
Currently, 1,561 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus, including 387 in intensive care units and 195 on ventilators.
The state has had a total of 340,779 cases so far, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Also on Friday, Beshear visited a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine site at Broadbent Arena in Louisville, where 1,200 Jefferson County Public Schools personnel were vaccinated. Beshear's office says the state plans to finish the first round of vaccinations for K-12 school staff members by the end of the fist week of February.