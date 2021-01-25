FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results has dipped below 10% for the first time this month, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
Beshear reported a positivity rate of 9.93% Monday, as well as 1,268 new cases. The governor said while the numbers the state receives on Mondays are often lower than other weekdays, the Jan. 25 report represents the lowest number of new cases reported in the past four weeks.
After a post-holiday case spike, Beshear said last week showed a decline in cases for the second week in a row. Beshear said he believes the decline in cases indicates people are wearing masks in public and following other guidelines aimed at reducing the spread of the virus. "Keep it up," the governor said, stating that the hope is to see even fewer cases this week than last week.
The governor said 1,539 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, including 374 people in intensive care units and 203 on ventilators. Beshear said overall, the number of hospitalizations appears to be fairly stable.
However, Beshear said Kentucky is continuing to see lives lost because of the holiday-related case spike. The governor reported 39 new deaths Monday. On Friday, Beshear attended a ceremony at which American flags were placed on the Kentucky Capitol grounds for each life lost in the pandemic so far. Beshear said new flags will continue to be placed there for each life lost to COVID-19.
To date, Kentucky has had 347,836 COVID-19 cases, including 3,460 deaths.