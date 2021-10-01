FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped into single digits for the first time in nearly two months. But, the virus continues to exact a heavy toll.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday reported 4,118 new coronavirus cases and 34 more virus-related deaths. That brings the total number of lives lost in Kentucky so far to 8,804.
Beshear says the newest reported deaths included two Kentuckians as young as 36. But in a hopeful sign, the rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 dipped to 9.67%.
He says that's the first time the rate has been below 10% since Aug. 3.
The state reported 1,900 virus patients hospitalized in Kentucky, including 553 in intensive care units. Both totals were down from the prior day, continuing a recent downward trend that the Democratic governor emphasized Thursday while warning that hospitalizations remained far too high.
“If we went back a month and a half, where we are right now would rightfully scare the heck out of us. So let’s make sure that that decline continues,” he said Thursday.
Meanwhile, Kentuckians can now tap into the state’s COVID-19 website to help them search for health care facilities that provide monoclonal antibody treatment. To view that resource, click here.
More details: https://bit.ly/3orDtiG