FRANKFORT, KY — The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in Kentucky rose slightly on Friday, coming in at 8%. The positivity rate was 7.91% on Thursday.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,008 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including 552 children and teens age 18 and younger. The state public health agency reported 31 new virus-related deaths Friday. Gov. Andy Beshear said the lives lost include two people who were just 44 years old.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 723,889 known COVID-19 cases, including 9,293 deaths.
Currently, 1,273 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 373 in intensive care units and 239 on ventilators.
Meanwhile, most of the state' 120 counties are in the COVID-19 red zone, meaning they are dealing with high incidence rates. Eighteen counties are in the orange zone, meaning the virus is spreading at a substantial rate in those communities. Only one county is in the yellow zone, which indicates a moderate incidence rate. No counties are in the green zone.
In the Local 6 area, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Hickman, Marshall, Lyon and Trigg counties are in the red zone. Ballard, Fulton, Graves, McCracken and Livingston are in the orange zone.
Public health officials and experts strongly recommend vaccination to prevent the virus' spread.
As of Friday, 2,755,121 Kentucky residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, an increase of 3,136 individuals from Thursday's report.
Click here for more information on vaccine providers in the Local 6 area. To make a vaccine appointment from anywhere in the country, visit vaccines.gov.
Click here to view Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.
Click here for more information about the available COVID-19 vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.