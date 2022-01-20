FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results continues to climb, coming in at 31.37% on Thursday.
The figure represents yet another record high for the state, as thousands of people continue to test positive each day amid an ongoing surge.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 13,614 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as well as 20 newly reported deaths.
Currently, 2,298 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 434 in intensive care units and 271 on ventilators.
Incidence rates remain high across the entire state, with all 120 counties in the COVID-19 red zone. As a whole, KDPH reports the state's overall incidence rate is 229.38 average daily cases per 100,000 people, based on data from the past seven days.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 1,040,420 known COVID-19 cases, including 12,659 deaths.
Health leaders continue to urge members of the public to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, to protect themselves and their loved ones. Vaccination decreases the risk of contracting COVID-19, and lessens the risk of serious illness and death among those who do contract it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health leaders also advise wearing masks in public settings, including at work and school.
While the CDC says members of the general public "may choose" to wear N95 or KN95 respirators, the agency says "any mask is better than no mask."
For more information from the CDC about which masks are the most effective, click here.