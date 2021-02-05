FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's positivity rate continued its downward trend Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Friday's positivity rate of 8.16% is the lowest the state has seen since Dec. 28. In a news release outlining the day's COVID-19 report, Beshear again cautioned Kentuckians to avoid large, unsafe gatherings this Super Bowl weekend.
"No matter who you’re rooting for on Sunday, let’s make sure we hold on to our progress against this virus as Team Kentucky," Beshear said in a statement. "We’ve already vaccinated 10% of our population, and every day we get closer to the finish line we’ve all been waiting for. Hang in there and do what it takes to protect each other a little bit longer."
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,261 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as 50 additional deaths related to the illness.
Currently, 1,318 Kentucky residents are hospitalized with the illness, including 330 in intensive care units and 167 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 374,268 cases, including 3,971 deaths.
For more information on vaccination sites in Kentucky, as well as the numbers oh how many people have been vaccinated through the state so far, click here.