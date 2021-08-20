FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday reported 3,869 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, as well as six additional coronavirus-related deaths.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 12.8%, up from 12.75% on Thursday.
Currently, 1,780 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 487 in intensive care units and 255 on ventilators.
The overall number of hospitalized cases has increased since Thursday, when KDPH reported 1,708 Kentuckians hospitalized with the illness, including 481 in ICUs and 242 on ventilators.
Locally, Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital released a joint statement Friday pleading with people in the area to do what they can to curb the spread of the virus, including masking up, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and getting vaccinated.
Mercy Health — Kentucky's chief clinical officer, Dr. Jenny Franke, said Lourdes is nearing an all-time high for hospitalized COVID-19 patients and "rapidly approaching critical care capacity."
Baptist Health Paducah's chief medical officer, Dr. Brad Housman, said his hospital is "reaching a significant stage in its fight against COVID-19." He said testing, people diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalizations are all at all-time highs, and "bed capacity, in particular our ICU bed capacity, has almost reached its limit."
Both hospital leaders are asking everyone to support the medical community by doing their part to stop the spread.
According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 2,444,573 Kentuckians have gotten vaccinated as of Friday, which is about 55% of the state's total population. Looking just at those 18 and older, 2,267,450 Kentuckians are vaccinated, which is 66% of the population in that age range.
Several counties in the Local 6 region have vaccination rates below 40%. Visit the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard for more details.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 534,430 known COVID-19 cases, including 7,517 deaths.