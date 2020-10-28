FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky’s total number of COVID-19 cases since testing began surpassed 100,000 Wednesday, as Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,864 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth.
Speaking during a briefing Wednesday afternoon, Beshear also reported 14 new virus-related deaths. Those deaths included individuals in Boyd, Breathitt, Christian, Fayette, Henderson, Kenton, Knox, Lee and Jefferson counties.
When it comes to Kentucky’s COVID-19 incidence rates, Beshear said 64 counties are classified as “red zone” counties as of Wednesday. The governor said 47 counties are in the “orange zone,” nine are in the “yellow zone,” and no counties are in the “green zone.”
Thursday’s red zone map will determine which counties will be encouraged to follow the state’s new red zone reduction recommendations.
The recommendations, released earlier this week, include:
— Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.
— Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.
— Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.
— Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
— Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
— Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.
— Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
— Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
— Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.
Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack both recommended Kentucky families and communities found to be in the red zone on Thursday to follow those recommendations to help curb the spread of the virus.
The governor also stressed COVID-19 testing, saying asymptomatic spread is contributing to Kentucky's case surge. Beshear emphasized testing opportunities across the commonwealth, including state and local partnerships that began this month. The Purchase District Health Department in west Kentucky is one of four local-level agencies partnering with the state to provide testing. The health department serves McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, hickman and Fulton counties. Click here for more information about that partnership.
The state’s positivity rate for COVID-19 test results stands at 6.07% as of Wednesday.
To date, Kentucky has had 101,494 novel coronavirus disease cases to date, including 1,442 deaths. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 18,165 people are known to have recovered so far.