The largest school district in Kentucky will require all students to wear masks, whether they've been vaccinated or not.
That's the decision the Jefferson County School Board made Tuesday, in a unanimous vote, Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE-TV reports.
The universal mask mandate for the district is based on the latest guidance from the Center's for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Tuesday recommended that all teachers, staff, students, and visitors wear masks while inside schools.
Earlier Tuesday, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio recommended the universal mask requirement for the district. “It would be much easier for me not to make a recommendation and to just let the board decide,” Pollio said at Zachary Taylor Elementary School Tuesday morning. “But I think it’s the job of the superintendent, the leader of a district, to make a recommendation to the board of education about a way to move forward.”
The Louisville Courier Journal reports that the board also pointed to rising COVID-19 cases in Kentucky regarding its decision, and noted that it could be difficult to enforce a selective policy that only requires masks for unvaccinated individuals.
In the Local 6 area, many west Kentucky school districts will begin the school year without mask mandates, instead allowing students and their families to decide whether they will mask up.
MORE DETAILS: Many west Kentucky districts are not requiring masks in school