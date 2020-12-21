PADUCAH — After almost a year of unexpected pressure on Kentucky's outdated unemployment system, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said changes are coming.
More than a million people in Kentucky who lost their jobs due to the pandemic have received billions of dollars in state and federal unemployment funds.
Despite the payout, thousands of people waited months for their disbursement. Some were on their phones for hours each day, and some people still haven't received their money.
"When this pandemic hit, there was no way in terms of education, or the economy, or the health care system that we could have anticipated what challenges Kentuckians would face in every aspect of their life," said Coleman.
In August, one man from Hickory, Kentucky, was still waiting on unemployment payments since his initial filing on March 16, 2020.
"I was depending on this unemployment to come in so I can at least contribute on that, you know? And I haven't received a penny. Not one penny," said Alexis Santiago in August.
By August, unemployment claims were lower than at the start of the pandemic, but a summer spike in COVID-19 cases caused the unemployment rate to rise as well. State representatives were getting calls from constituents about long wait times and no returned calls from the unemployment office. Representatives started sending people to Constituent Services, a state venue to express concerns and communicate requests about state government and to make contact with the unemployment office to help fulfill people's claims.
Shortly after COVID-19 cases started to spike in March, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear closed down most government offices to in person traffic. For safety precautions, Beshear closed down regional unemployment offices including the one in Paducah. In April, the state's unemployment rate peaked at 16.6% compared to 5.2% in March. Prior to COVID-19 closures in March, the state's unemployment rate was declining.
The state created a COVID-19 hotline for backlogged unemployment filers in April. The state had received more than 282,000 claims in March and paid out 183,000 of those claims. A pattern of mostly filled claims, but thousands more to go would be a recurring issue for Beshear's administration.
Coleman, who oversees the state labor cabinet, said the system was designed to produce the type of chaos people experienced.
"The unemployment insurance system was designed to work. It was designed to say no. It was designed to create obstacles and hurdles as kind of a deterrent," Coleman said.
The deterrent embedded in the unemployment system's structure was intended to avoid fraudulent claims. It was not built to withstand hundreds of thousands of legitimate claims made in a matter of weeks.
Beshear said prior to the pandemic there were only a dozen people in the state's unemployment office able to help people face to face. He said it was a result of budget cuts in 2017 from former Gov. Matt Bevin's administration. In June, Beshear said the state contracted with Ernst & Young, a professional services network, to shore up staffing to process requests for benefits.
Facing pressure from lawmakers and the unemployed, Beshear opened up several regional offices, but none in west Kentucky. That caused people to drive hundreds of miles to the capitol for help.
"It's been a nightmare. We've got our landlord, they're threatening us with eviction," said Angela Hazlett in June. She and her fiancé were turned around at the capitol because too many people came before them. "Literally, we gave them written notice that we couldn't make April's rent on April 5th, and they didn't care."
Coleman said billions of dollars have already been paid to the unemployed. The state has also created relief funds for rent, utilities and service workers.
"If you're not one of those people who received funds, or you hit those roadblocks that were designed to say no, that doesn't matter to you," Coleman said. "And we are still working diligently in this administration to serve every Kentuckian."
An old unemployment system, a reduction in staff and a millions of claims were a recipe for disaster and people are still calling for the unemployment office in west Kentucky to be reopened.
Wanda Reep still has not received months of back pay she’s entitled too.
In September she begged lawmakers: "Do your job. Do your job. You know, if you can't do your job, step aside and let us find somebody who can take care of this mess."
At that time, a representative from the Labor Department said 92% of COVID-19 related unemployment benefits were paid out, but that meant thousands of them remained unresolved.
Beshear has promised they will eventually reopen unemployment offices statewide. Coleman said they know the issues and they have a plan.
"Find a way to improve the unemployment insurance system to staff it adequately and to provide the support that we need to continue to Kentuckians, knowing what we know now then shame on us,” Coleman said.
We have made a request to the labor cabinet to find out how many claims are still unpaid and how many people are owed backpay.