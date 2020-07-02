MARION, IL — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many cities to cancel large events like Fourth of July fireworks shows. However, a Marion, Illinois group plans to host a two-day celebration.
The Knights of Columbus in Marion, Illinois, are not letting the pandemic get in the way of their annual Fourth of July celebration. They spent the day Thursday setting up the concert stage and tents. This year, they're celebrating 33 years of their fireworks show, and it's supposed to be their biggest one yet. One of the organizers, John Stoecklin, said this is exactly what the community needs.
"I think they're feeling a little down. This is hopefully going to bring patriotism, maybe some optimism again and show that we can come together as a city and nation and celebrate what we are all about for the last 200 years," said Stoecklin.
The Knights of Columbus is a charitable organization. Like many nonprofit groups, they're feeling the economic crunch from the pandemic. The cost of the celebration is around $10,000. They've started a GoFundMe to help cover that price tag.
"We've been shut down since March. The income stream has been zero," said Stoecklin.
Dan Fox said he's happy the Knights of Columbus are continuing the tradition.
"As long as everybody is smart about how they do it, we can do it and have a good time and still be safe," said Fox.
The Knights of Columbus organizers said they believe their 27-acre property is enough for people to social distance themselves.
"We are spacing everything out. That's the key. If you're concerned about it, masks are fine," said Stoecklin.
Karrie Eldridge with Franklin-Williamson Bi County Health Department said people should remember that COVID-19 is still here. She said the safest place for people over the holiday weekend is in their own backyard.
To see the GoFundMe page for the Knights of Columbus Fireworks Campaign, click here.