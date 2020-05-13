GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A new COVID-19 testing site will be available in west Kentucky next week.
Beshear announced the new Kroger testing site during his COVID-19 briefing Wedneday.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen tells Local 6 it will be similar to the site that was held in Paducah last month. The Kroger testing site will be at Graves County High School.
Beshear said testing will be available at that location from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., May 19-21.
The governor said Graves County was chosen for a testing site because of the high number of cases in the county. As of Tuesday, Graves County has had 150 positive COVID-19 tests.
Graves County Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner tells the Mayfield Messenger that people who register to be tested will follow signs onto Ky. 121 North and to the school's football stadium, where testing will take place. The tests will be self administered.
Kentucky National Guard members and state police will help guide traffic and refuel generators, the newspaper reports, and Graves County deputies and Mayfield will provide assistance as needed.
To sign up for COVID-19 testing at one of Kroger Health's drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, visit thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.
For a list of other drive-thru locations in Kentucky, click here.