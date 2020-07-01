(NBC News) — The FDA has granted an emergency use authorization for Kroger Health's COVID-19 test at-home collection kit.
The kits will be available to the company's frontline workers, based on medical need, beginning this week.
The kits will initially be available in Kentucky and Tennessee, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Utah and Virginia.
A health care professional will guide the home collection process via video chat, and the samples will be mailed overnight to a designated laboratory for testing.
The company says most results will be confirmed in less than 72 hours.
Kroger Health plans to expand the availability to other companies and organizations in the coming weeks.
The goal is to process up to 60,000 tests per week by the end of this month, but additional states will be added in the coming weeks.