KUTTAWA, KY — The city hall of Kuttawa, Kentucky, is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
The city says multiple employees who work at Kuttawa City Hall recently came into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and must now quarantine.
The staffing shortage created by the exposure means the city hall will be closed to the public until Sept. 9, the city says.
Those who owe payments to the city of Kuttawa or Kuttawa municipal utilities can make those payments online via the city's utility portal, by calling 866-424-3829 or by using the drop box at Kuttawa City Hall.
If a Kuttawa resident experiences a utility emergency, the city says they can call Mike Avery at 270-625-1117. Or, if there's an emergency regarding municipal water service, residents can call Billy Asher at 270-350-3002.
The city outlined the reasons for the closure in an executive order posted to Facebook. In full, the order reads:
"WHEREAS, it has come to the attention of the administration of the City of Kuttawa that a number of employees who currently work at Kuttawa City Hall recently came into direct contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19; and
"WHEREAS, as a result of these exposures to COVID-19, the above-referenced employees of the City of Kuttawa are now subject to mandatory quarantines; and
"WHEREAS, because of staffing shortages created by these mandatory quarantines, and as a result of guidance provided by the Lyon County Health Department, it has now become necessary to implement a short-term closure of Kuttawa City Hall.
"City Hall will remain closed to the public until Thursday, September 9, 2021.
"All payments due and owing to the City of Kuttawa &/or Kuttawa Municipal Utilities may be made online: https://portal.utilitydistrict.com/5476 by phone: 866-424-3829, or in the drop box at Kuttawa City Hall.
"Utility Emergencies. In the event of an emergency regarding municipal gas service, please contact Mike Avery at 270-625-1117. In the event of an emergency regarding municipal water service, please contact Billy Asher at 270-350-3002."