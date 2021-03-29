GILBERTSVILLE, KY — One of the newer regional COVID-19 vaccination sites in Kentucky is now accepting walk-in visits this week.
The Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center vaccination site says anyone aged 16 and older can come to the site Monday though Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and get vaccinated.
You do not need to have an appointment this week.
The clinic coordinator says the site opened up to walk-in visits because of plenty of open appointment slots.
The convention center is located at 113 Administration Drive in Gilbertsville and is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you still want to schedule an appointment, visit kyvax.com/kydam or call 859-217-4679.
Click here for more information on vaccine locations in the Local 6 area.