LAKE COUNTY, TN — For weeks, Lake County, Tennessee, was believed to be the county with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita in the state. Lake County Mayor Denny Johnson claims the state inaccurately reported the number of active cases in his county for weeks.
"That makes us look terrible," says Johnson.
It was reported by the state of Tennessee for weeks that Lake County had 698 active cases. Most of those cases were inmates and staff at the Northwest Correctional Complex. Johnson says within 14 days of testing positive, most of the inmates and staff at the facility who had the virus recovered. However, Johnson says the state continued to report the high number of cases.
"These numbers, they just I think they fell about 80 or 90 but since then they've never changed," says Johnson.
As of Thursday afternoon, the state finally updated the active county case count to nine, a big difference from 698. Johnson says not reporting the accurate number of active cases for several week hurt his county economically.
"It's pretty frustrating, and I know if I was trying to make my living as an entrepreneur at Reelfoot Lake, I'd be really chapped right now," Johnson said, " I just don't know who you can blame for this, who decides what stays on those counts, some how they need to be taken off."
The Tennessee Health Department has stated in the past it can take two to three days to get numbers from the county to the state. The numbers in Lake County, though, were not updated for longer than that period of time. It's unclear why it took so long to update the numbers, or whether this is happening in other Tennessee counties.
Local 6 reached out to the Tennessee Department of Health and Gov. Bill Lee's office for comment on the issue, but we have not heard back from them.