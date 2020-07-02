GRAND RIVERS, KY — Cookouts, fireworks, and red, white and blue: Independence Day is Saturday.
If you're spending the holiday out on one of our area lakes, you many not see a fireworks show this year.
Several were canceled locally, as well as across the nation, because of COVID-19.
A firework show is scheduled to be held in Draffenville, Kentucky, Thursday night at the Majestic Pizza and Steakhouse parking lot. It starts at 9 p.m., and will last about 20 minutes. You won't have to wear a mask, but social distancing is encouraged.
Green Turtle Bay Resort and Marina canceled its show this year, but guests are still heading out to enjoy the holiday weekend.
From guests out in boats to visitors eating a lakeside view lunch, Green Turtle Bay Resort and Marina is fully booked for Independence Day weekend.
Marketing Manager Becky Auten said most people are looking for a safe way to vacation. "You can come to a resort like this and still social distance, and still have your own privacy, and be able to come out and enjoy the lake and the boat and be in limited contact with people," Auten said.
The resort is doing its part to make sure people stay safe. There are hand sanitizing stations, and there are signs reminding people to practicing social distancing.
"We're constantly wiping down, Lysol-ing, and we're doing our best that we can to keep everything germ free and everybody healthy," Auten said.
Auten said she wants guests to feel safe and comfortable. She said there's a balance between safety and fun on the water.
The resort will offer free food delivery if you don't want to dine in person.
Managers at Green Turtle Bay Resort say they lost a lot of business in March and April, but reservations started to pick up in June.